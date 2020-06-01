RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Given $9.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RF Industries an industry rank of 154 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RFIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other RF Industries news, Director Gerald T. Garland bought 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,358.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFIL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,262. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

