Rip Road Capital Partners LP Has $14 Million Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,053 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for about 9.2% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $13,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 516.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,714. Carvana Co has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

