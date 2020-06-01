Rip Road Capital Partners LP Makes New $7.44 Million Investment in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 273,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000. Luckin Coffee comprises 4.9% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luckin Coffee by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,306 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the first quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the first quarter worth approximately $7,818,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Luckin Coffee by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

LK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,396,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,996,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

