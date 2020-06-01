Rip Road Capital Partners LP Purchases 18,500 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Aaron’s makes up approximately 3.8% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned about 0.38% of Aaron’s worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,645,000 after buying an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,100,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,851,000 after buying an additional 118,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,559,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 851,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,574,000 after buying an additional 49,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $29.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

