Rip Road Capital Partners LP Purchases 73,000 Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its position in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Noodles & Co comprises about 4.4% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned about 3.17% of Noodles & Co worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. 452,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,518. The stock has a market cap of $258.69 million, a P/E ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

