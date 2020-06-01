Rip Road Capital Partners LP Takes $8.53 Million Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 552,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,000. Pinterest makes up approximately 5.6% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,570 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,245.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 1,534,055 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $25,964,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,908,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,113,624. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.54. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Pinterest to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $362,690.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,878 shares of company stock worth $4,942,591 in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

