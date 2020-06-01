Rip Road Capital Partners LP Takes $9.32 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,000. Target accounts for about 6.2% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Target by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,306,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura dropped their price objective on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.21.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.57. 4,924,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.48. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. Target Co. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

