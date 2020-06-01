Rip Road Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000. Boston Beer comprises approximately 4.1% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned 0.14% of Boston Beer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 9,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $489.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.15.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $388,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.49, for a total transaction of $666,831.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,488.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,263 shares of company stock valued at $29,647,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $569.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $566.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.85.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

