Rip Road Capital Partners LP Trims Stake in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Purple Innovation makes up about 1.7% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned about 0.83% of Purple Innovation worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,238. Purple Innovation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.