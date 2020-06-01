Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Sprout Social stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. 328,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,611. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

