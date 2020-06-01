ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.62 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.04719856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002776 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,381,421,435 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.