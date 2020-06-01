Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.78.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $206.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.99. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 299.67, a PEG ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

