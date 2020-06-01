Royal Bank of Canada Raises T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $110.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.70. 2,903,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.