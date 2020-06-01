Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€141.00” Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €141.00 ($163.95) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €148.00 ($172.09).

DB1 stock traded down €2.05 ($2.38) during trading on Monday, hitting €147.90 ($171.98). The company had a trading volume of 917,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.74. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 52-week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €142.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

