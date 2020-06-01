Ruff (RUFF) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $661,231.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ruff Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

