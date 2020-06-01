Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 713,295 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $3,344,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $3,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 245,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $231.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

