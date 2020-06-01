SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0193 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $534,242.84 and approximately $68.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00810909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029336 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027493 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00158778 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00196488 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 508.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001877 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.