Sai Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.38 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sai token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.57 or 0.04714499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

