Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report sales of $413.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.70 million. Saia posted sales of $464.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Saia by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Saia by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Saia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. Saia has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $113.92.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

