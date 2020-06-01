Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.83, 2,417,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,262,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,058.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 438,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 400,553 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

