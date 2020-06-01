Sanofi (SAN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sanofi (EPA: SAN):

6/1/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up €1.16 ($1.35) during trading on Monday, hitting €88.69 ($103.13). 1,557,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.57.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

