Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -5.00

Press coverage about Saputo (TSE:SAP) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TSE:SAP traded down C$0.87 on Monday, reaching C$32.96. The company had a trading volume of 502,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,674. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$29.31 and a 52-week high of C$46.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.08.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

