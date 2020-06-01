Sarah F. Colbert Sells 900 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $55,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 451,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.33. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

RGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter valued at $590,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter valued at $878,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter valued at $10,822,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

