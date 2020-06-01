Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ STSA traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.20. 42,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.05 and a quick ratio of 15.05. The firm has a market cap of $455.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,470. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.