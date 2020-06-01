Scry.info (DDD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $243,953.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.02040561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00179474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023623 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.