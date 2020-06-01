SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 213,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 1,271,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

