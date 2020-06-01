Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0990 on Exchanges

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $69.29 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.70 or 0.04711135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

