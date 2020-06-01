SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 821. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

