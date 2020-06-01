Sentient Coin (SEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $301,686.08 and $6.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

