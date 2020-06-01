Sentinel Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $293,062.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, DDEX, Upbit and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $293,062.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,731,425 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Bibox, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

