Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,084 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Shopify by 200.3% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 223,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $756.46. 78,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,281. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $262.17 and a 52 week high of $844.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $655.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $332.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $634.19.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.