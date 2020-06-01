SingularityNET Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $400,699.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Kucoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.07 or 0.02031681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00180604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029497 BTC.

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Liqui, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

