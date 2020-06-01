Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Skechers USA posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. 1,932,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,216. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,422 shares of company stock worth $3,063,475. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth $59,484,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.5% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth $7,560,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

