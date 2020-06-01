SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.14. 40,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

