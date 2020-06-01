SmartCash (SMART) One Day Volume Hits $280,490.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. SmartCash has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $280,490.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,906.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.02 or 0.02463206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.02522841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00478417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00677080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00071593 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, HitBTC, CoinBene and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.