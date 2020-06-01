Smartshare Market Capitalization Achieves $322,193.51 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $322,193.51 and $68,303.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.02034043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00181914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029395 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $51.55, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

