Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells $44,911.30 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $44,911.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,868.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SFST traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. 19,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 22.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.