Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.47. 1,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,976. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $930.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $32,820.00. Also, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,783. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $98,070 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

