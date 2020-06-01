SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,992 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 157,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

