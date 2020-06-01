Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.51 or 0.04598036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00053487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

