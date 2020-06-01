SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Achieves $338,026.36

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $32.15. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $338,026.36 and approximately $60.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00809220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00028866 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00154427 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00194204 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $7.50, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

