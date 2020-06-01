Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.83

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 266988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $4,527,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $10,178,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

