Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.33 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $99,308.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00789913 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026151 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00192223 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007878 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Stakenet

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 106,766,687 coins and its circulating supply is 99,626,396 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

