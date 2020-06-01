Startcoin Hits Market Cap of $178,671.92 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Startcoin has a total market cap of $178,671.92 and $2.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Startcoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007878 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

