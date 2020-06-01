Status Price Hits $0.0291 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Tidex, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. During the last week, Status has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $100.84 million and $31.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.02044770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00180837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, Binance, DEx.top, Kucoin, LATOKEN, ABCC, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, Neraex, Cobinhood, IDEX, Livecoin, Koinex, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Radar Relay, Bittrex, BigONE, DDEX, Tidex, Upbit, Gatecoin, ChaoEX, Ovis, Poloniex, IDAX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Liqui, CoinTiger, OKEx, DragonEX, IDCM and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

