Status Price Reaches $0.0294 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ChaoEX, TOPBTC and OKEx. Over the last week, Status has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $102.20 million and approximately $23.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.02032544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00181666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Status Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BigONE, IDAX, DragonEX, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Koinex, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io, Upbit, ABCC, ZB.COM, DEx.top, OTCBTC, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, Huobi, Gatecoin, Neraex, CoinTiger, IDCM, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Bancor Network, OOOBTC, GOPAX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, Tidex, DDEX, Binance and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

