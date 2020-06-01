Steem Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.40 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Upbit, Binance and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $77.67 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,705.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.60 or 0.02540823 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00662231 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010632 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 384,095,313 coins and its circulating supply is 367,121,219 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance, GOPAX, Huobi, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

