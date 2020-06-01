Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $77.37 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002222 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. Steem has a total market capitalization of $77.37 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,477.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.02541664 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00646821 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010919 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 384,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 367,295,352 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, GOPAX, Poloniex, Huobi, RuDEX, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.