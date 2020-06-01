Stellar (XLM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $635.67 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $635.67 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, HitBTC, Exmo and Kraken.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.02042359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00180432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00117672 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,847 coins and its circulating supply is 20,255,740,580 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stronghold, RippleFox, Kuna, Gate.io, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, OKEx, BCEX, Bitfinex, Stellarport, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, Koinex, Koineks, Bitbns, GOPAX, Indodax, ABCC, BitMart, OTCBTC, Exrates, Binance, CoinEgg, CryptoMarket, Kryptono, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Ovis, C2CX, Bittrex, Kraken, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Exmo, ZB.COM and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.