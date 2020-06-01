Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Director Mohsen Sohi Sells 3,218 Shares

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steris stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.79. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steris in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.